Rodney Crowell cancels tour due to unspecified health issues

In this Oct. 11, 2015 file photo, Rodney Crowell speaks at The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. | Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy-winning country singer songwriter and producer Rodney Crowell is cancelling all of his remaining 2017 tour dates due to unspecified health issues.

In a statement on his website posted Wednesday, Crowell said a team of doctors has advised him to rest and that for the foreseeable future, “my work will consist of quietly encouraging my body to return to its natural state.”

The statement reads:

“Regretfully, I must cancel the remainder of the 2017 tour schedule. An impressive team of doctors have confirmed what for the past year I’ve instinctively known: dealing with the root cause of my health issues requires complete rest. For the foreseeable future, with expert medical guidance, my work will consist of quietly encouraging my body to return to its natural state. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. — Peace and love, Rodney”

Crowell, 67, was slated to perform at the Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 13, where he also won an award for song of the year, but he did not attend.

The Texas-born artist rose to prominence with his 1998 album “Diamonds and Dirt,” which yielded five No. 1 country songs including the Grammy-winning, “After All This Time.”

Crowell is scheduled to play Chicago’s Thalia Hall on Feb. 10, 2018.

Associated Press