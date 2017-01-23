Rodriguez plays another virgin — this time the most famous of all

Gina Rodriguez seen at this year's Golden Globe Awards, where she was again nominated for "Jane the Virgin." | Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Chicago native Gina Rodriguez — who found fame playing the title role in “Jane the Virgin,” and won herself a Golden Globe in the process — is now going to portray the most famous woman of all time who gave birth via immaculate conception: the Virgin Mary herself.

Rodriguez actually will be voicing the character of Christ’s mother in the upcoming Sony Pictures Animation film, “The Star,” set for release this coming Nov. 17.

On Twitter, the actress quipped, “Super stoked to playing the voice of The Virgin Mary in #TheStar animated movie. I got this virgin mother thing down. #Blessed.”

In the film, a small but brave donkey named Bo (voiced by Steven Yeun) dreams about a more exciting life outside his daily grind at the mill in his native village. When he finally breaks free and escapes — he goes on quite the unexpected journey. Teaming up with a group of other assorted animals — voiced by Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Anthony Anderson, Gabriel Iglesias, Ving Rhames, Kris Kristofferson, Oprah Winfrey, Tracy Morgan and Tyler Perry — they find themselves witnesses to the greatest story ever told: the first Christmas. Among the other human voice talent in “The Star” are Zachary Levi as Joseph, and Christopher Plummer as King Herod.