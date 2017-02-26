Roeper on Oscars: Blue ribbons on red carpet hint at blunt talk

Lin-Manuel Miranda (nominated for the song "How Far I'll Go" from the film "Moana"), wears an ACLU ribbon as he arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“Who? Who won’t wear the ribbon!” – From the infamous episode of “Seinfeld” when Kramer refused to wear a ribbon for an AIDS walk.

It’s a Blue Ribbon Night at the Oscars, where a number of celebrities are showing support for the American Civil Liberties Union by sporting the ribbons.

In the 1990s, presenters and nominees at the Oscars often wore red ribbons in support of AIDS awareness.

Of course the wearing of the ribbon is always a well-intentioned gesture — but the ubiquity of the AIDS ribbons led to a backlash of sorts, with some saying people needed to spend more time getting seriously involved and less time making fashionista gestures.

In time, the ribbons virtually disappeared from red carpets and podiums, but the presence of blue ribbons tonight indicates we’re probably in for a long evening of politically tinged comments. (Wolfgang Puck, describing the cuisine to be served at the Oscars’ after-party: “No matter what Trump says, we have have a little Mexican influence too.”)

The red carpet is the usual cluster-mess of inane interviews and “Who are you wearing?” stuff. These days, the networks make a habit of deploying their morning-show teams to work the red carpet so they can cross-promote — and that results in a group of talented hosts who may or may not have seen all the nominated movies and performances. (Just because an actor is booked for a morning show doesn’t necessarily mean the host actually saw the movie in preparation for the interview. Sometimes yes; sometimes they get notes from producers.)