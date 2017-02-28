SafeHouse and EscapeHouse ready covert ops in Chicago

Cue the “Mission Impossible” music.

The mystery of international espionage has been an obsession of lay people for years, but now there’s a way even us common folk can feel like “James Bond.” SafeHouse and EscapeHouse are two new attractions in Chicago (EscapeHouse is now open, SafeHouse is opening soon), which provide a series of interactive special missions that give a glimpse into a world normally reserved for film, television and novels.

The SafeHouse restaurant and bar has been the talk of the town for months now, particularly for anyone that has driven 90 minutes over the past 50 years to visit the original destination in Milwaukee; it opened in 1966 at the peak of the Cold War. One of the differences in Chicago is that parent company The Marcus Corporation (owners of the adjacent AC Hotel) had extra real estate and opted to add the clue-solving activity EscapeHouse, increasing the anticipation. The Chicago location is ripe with incredible artifacts of the era, such as a piece of the Berlin Wall, a flight deck from an original WWII spy plane that was donated by the pilot and replica machine guns from the estate of John Wayne — plus all the movie memorabilia you might expect, including a deceptive centerfold of Daniel Craig in the ladies’ room.

After attending a preview event, both seem to be living up to the hype. The caveat of the originality, however, means they are also destined to be major tourist traps, begging the question of how much locals will get to actually enjoy it. Because EscapeHouse requires a minimum of four and up to 10 people (you can also buy a solo ticket and be paired with strangers), families are marketed to with expeditions that allow kids. So, your best bet is to go on weekdays and during off-hours. EscapeHouse operates daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and SafeHouse will be open daily until 2 a.m. (3 a.m. on Saturdays). They can be enjoyed separately, but it’s ideal to do them together for the full experience.

Our group of eight started with EscapeHouse on the “easier” of two missions: saving the White House from an impending missile attack. The other option tests your abilities “to break through a high-tech spy lair,” but neither is an easy task. We were stuck in a replica of the Oval Office (designed by the architect behind Universal Studio’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter) for 60 intense minutes, together figuring out where clues were placed, and then how to actually solve them.

Some special effects add to the drama, though there’s no scare tactics like the “Trapped in a Room with a Zombie” offered by local competitor Room Escape Adventures. This boded well for problem solving with less distraction. The best part of EscapeHouse, though, is it allows for the eye-opening discovery of just how controlling, savvy or forfeiting your friends are in this kind of situation. Fortunately, we got out with eight minutes to spare.

After, we headed to SafeHouse, though gaining access to this refuge also had its tricks. Like other speakeasies, first you have to be able to find the entrance, but here’s a clue: There is a cover business known as International Exports, Ltd. If you don’t know the password, you are then put in a holding room where “Agent M” grills you to ensure you are friendly spies. The staff never breaks character.

The massive basement restaurant is split into various sections, all designed by Chicago’s award-winning Gettys Group in partnership with SafeHouse’s parent company, The Marcus Corporation. There’s the Interpol bar; a Spybrary with relics from as far as Japan and Russia; a Surveillance Area that can track the activity inside and at the Milwaukee location; an interactive Recording Wall and Control Panel; a private area known as Seduction Lounge; an Interrogation Area where a member of your group can be grilled and on view; and a Gadget Bar where live magic performances are scheduled to take place seven days a week. We were seated near the Interpol Bar and given a series of table missions, which can provide free food and drink and other discounts if completed.

The award-winning Fried C4 Cheese Curds at the new Chicago SafeHouse. | SUPPLIED PHOTO

We started with Q-branch appetizers, including a massive pile of Nachos Camp Stanley and the award-winning Fried C4 Cheese Curds, which these Wisconsinites have unsurprisingly perfected. For entrees, our party ordered a variety from The Farm salads, Seals & Flaps sandwiches (go for the prime rib dip), double-stacked Black Ops burgers and Counter Intelligence entrees, such as Licensed to Kill Mac and Cheese and Blowback BBQ Ribs. The well-portioned menu items are the tasty work of Head Culinary Agent David Hardy — also with the Milwaukee location — and are reasonably priced, most from $10 to $19, with the ribs and JB Steak topping out at $29. Eleven specialty cocktails are also available (each $14) including “Man with a Copper Mug” (a take on the Moscow Mule) and “Live and Let Rye” with rye whiskey, Campari and peach flavors. There’s also the fruit-flavored “Mission Impossible” for two ($40).

After checking out the must-see bathrooms (voted one of the top 10 in the world by USA Today), we headed for our final covert op: figuring out the exit. Rumor is there is more than one; ours had a series of stairs and tripwires that eventually dumped us out on Rush Street with the theme music of “Mission Impossible” still buzzing in our heads.

SafeHouse Chicago, 60 E. Ontario, safehousechicago.com

EscapeHouse Chicago, 54 E. Ontario, escapehousechicago.com

Selena Fragassi is a freelance writer.