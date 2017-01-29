SAG Award winners sound off on Trump with humor, heart

Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "Veep" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Seizing a moment to speak out after the tumultuous first week of the Donald Trump presidency, early winners and presenters at the Screen Actors Guild Awards peppered their speeches with commentary about the administration and its policies.

“I am an American patriot and I love this country,” Northwestern grad and “Veep” star Julia-Louis Dreyfus said while accepting the TV comedy actress prize. “And because I love this country, I am horrified by its blemishes. This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.”

She noted that her father fled Nazi-occupied France and joked that whether or not the Russians interfered in the voting and led to her victory, she was the legitimate winner.

Another former Chicagoan, William H. Macy had faux-positive words for the president, thanking Trump “for making Frank Gallagher seem completely normal.” Macy won the TV comedy actor award for playing Gallagher, a despicable alcoholic.

When “Orange Is the New Black” won the award for TV comedy ensemble, lead actress Taylor Schilling spoke on behalf of the cast and noted that they represent “generations of families who have sought a better life here from places like Nigeria, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia [and] Ireland. We know that it’s going to be up to us and all of you to keep telling stories that show what unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us.”

Mahershala Ali, honored for his supporting work in “Moonlight,” noted that his minister mother “didn’t do backflips” when he converted to Islam 16 years ago. But now, he said, “we love each other, and the love is growing. That [religious] stuff is minutiae. It isn’t that important.”

Sarah Paulson, a winner for “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” made a plea for donations to the American Civil Liberties Union, which is fighting Trump’s restrictions on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Bryan Cranston, honored for playing Lyndon B. Johnson in the HBO movie “All the Way,” speculated that if Johnson were around for Trump’s ascent, he would have offered encouragement to the new president but also would have shared one of his favorite bits of advice: “Don’t p— in the soup that all of us gotta eat.”

Ashton Kutcher, who offered opening remarks from the stage, also was fiercely political, welcoming his fellow actors, people watching at home and “everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and we welcome you.”

The remarks are unlikely to influence Trump, who responded to a critical speech by Meryl Streep at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month not by sympathizing, but by tweeting that Streep is “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.”

Contributing: Associated Press, USA TODAY