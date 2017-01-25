Sandy Hook documentary has Chicago connections

Following the horrendous Sandy Hook school shooting tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, one grieving couple honored their daughter’s memory through music — while the community’s children channeled their recovery via a rock-pop version of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer’s Night Dream.”

The documentary film about all this — “Midsummer in Newtown” — is being screened at the Gene Siskel Film Center on State Street on Sunday and in an encore showing on Feb. 2.

The film’s producer Jo Budzilowicz is from Chicago, as is Michael Unger, who directed the play at Sandy Hook Elementary School showcased in the documentary.