Sara Bareille’s “Waitress” headed to Chicago

Evanston's Jessie Mueller received a 2016 Tony Award nomination for her leading role in the musical "Waitress." (Photo: Joan Marcus)

“Waitress,” the popular new Broadway musical by Sara Bareilles, will arrive in Chicago next summer, running for three weeks, July 3-27, 2018.

The show, based on Adrienne Shelley’s film about an expert pie maker in a small town who is trapped in an unhappy marriage, and embraced by her fellow waitresses at a local diner, features an all-female creative team including book writer Jessie Nelson and director Diane Paulus.

No casting has been announced yet for this show that originally starred Jessie Mueller.

An excerpt from the musical will be on view this summer as Broadway in Chicago stages its annual free preview concert at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park at 6:15 on Aug. 14.

For additional information visit http://www.BriadwayInChicago.com.