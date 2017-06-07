Seas a little less funny as Second City, Norwegian Cruise deal ends

The Norwegian Breakaway is one of the Norwegian Cruise Line ships featuring Second City entertainment.| Norwegian Cruise Line photo

The long tradition of Second City actors entertaining passengers on Norwegian Cruise Line boats is coming to an end.

The Chicago-based comedy company’s contract with the cruise ship line will conclude at the close of 2017, a Second City source said Thursday.

Second City troupes have been a fixture of the entertainment for NCL ships since 2005, with trained comic actors performing sketches and improv at onboard comedy clubs. Four of the line’s boats — Breakaway, Dawn, Epic and Gem — now feature Second City ensembles, according to the NCL website.

Along with roaming from town to town in a touring company, performing on a ship is a rite of passage for up-and-coming Second City actors, who also give improv lessons to passengers. So established is the tradition that when Liz Lemon, the comedy writer played by Second City alum Tina Fey on “30 Rock,” was asked where she’d be in five years, her reply was, “Realistically? Teaching improv on cruise ships.”

Traditionally a troupe consists of five or six actors and a musical director, with a director staying briefly on board to set up the show.