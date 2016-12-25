Singer George Michael has died

The Hollywood Reporter is confirming that singer George Michael has died. He was 53.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” read a statement from his publicist, according to the website. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

The London-born Michael (born Georgios Kyriacos Panayioto) rose to fame in the 1980s with his friend Andrew Ridgeley as the music duo Wham! Their string of hits included “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Last Christmas.” Michael’s biggest-selling solo hits included “Careless Whisper,” released while he was still performing as part of Wham!, “Father Figure,” and “Praying for Time.”

His four decades-long career boasted a slew of solo albums as well, including the Grammy-winning “Faith” and “Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” He released his most recent album “Symphonica,” in 2014.

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael‘s death. He was such a brilliant talent. I’m so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016