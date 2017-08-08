Singer Glen Campbell has died at 81

Singer and guitarist Glen Campbell, whose biggest hits included “Wichita Lineman” and “Rhinestone Cowboy,” has died. He was 81.

Mr. Campbell’s six-decades career reached its zenith in the 1960s and 1970s with hits that included “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Gentle On My Mind,” and the aforementioned “Wichita Lineman” (his first Top 10 hit) and “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

In 2011, the then 75-year-old singer announced he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, revealing he had suffered from short-term memory loss for years. His final studio album, “Ghost on the Canvas,” was released shortly thereafter and Mr. Campbell, along with several of his children who were part of his band, embarked on a farewell world tour in support of the album. The trek made a stop at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet in 2012.

A musicians’ musician, Mr. Campbell played studio sessions with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Merle Haggard, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra. He also toured with the Beach Boys, playing bass guitar and singing many of Brian Wilson’s “high parts.”

Mr. Campbell was born in Billstown, Arkansas, one of twelve children. In a 1996 interview with the Sun-Times, Campbell talked of his early years:

“When I was a kid in Arkansas, we listened to whatever we could get on the radio, and most of it was the big bands with Sinatra and the Grand Ol’ Opry.”

With the Opry and Sinatra in his heart, Mr. Campbell would eventually cross over into almost every music genre, scoring hits in country, pop and gospel. He attributed much of his success to being “blessed with singing Jimmy Webb songs,” he told the Sun-Times. It went much deeper than that.

“Music is something that’s in the soul,” he said in that 1996 interview. “It’s a way of expressing yourself. It just seems like the way music is being expressed nowadays is all for the negative sides rather than the good sides and knowing that your door is always open and your path is free to walk. There’s a lot out there nowadays that I really do like. But as far as the rap and the heavy rock stuff, it’s just too far out there for me. I mean there’s some 16-or 20-year-old kid trying to make a statement about life or society and they haven’t even begun to live. They can’t know life yet.”

In 1969, Mr. Campbell took on the role of television show host, with the debut of “The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour” on CBS. The show ran until 1972. Also in 1969, Mr. Campbell starred on the big screen opposite John Wayne in “True Grit,” for which the singer provided the title song.

More to come…