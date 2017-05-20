‘SNL’ closes season with a ‘Hallelujah’ for possible Trump collapse

As long as it was sticking a fork in its 42nd season, “Saturday Night Live” also declared an end to something else: the Trump Administration.

Flashing back to the poignant moment in November when the show observed both the defeat of Hilary Clinton and the death of Leonard Cohen by opening an episode when Kate McKinnon as Clinton covering “Hallelujah,” tonight’s season finale instead had Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) at the piano covering the melancholic hit.

In time he was joined by a cavalcade of cast members in their Trump-related roles: McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway, Beck Bennett as Mike Pence, Mikey Day and Alex Moffat as Trump’s sons, Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Grim Reaper who represents Steve Bannon, Cecily Strong as Melania Trump and past host Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump. (Conspicuously absent: Melissa McCarthy in her Sean Spicer suit.)

“I’m not giving up because I didn’t do anything wrong,” Baldwin said after the final note. “But I can’t speak for these people.”