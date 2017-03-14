‘SNL’ ‘Weekend Update’ gets a four-week summer primetime gig

NBC has greenlighted four primetime specials of “SNL’s” hugely popular Weekend Update segment to air on Thursday nights in primetime beginning Aug. 10.

The announcement was made today according to a report on hollywoodreporter.com

According to the story, “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che will host. The shows will air Thursday nights at 9 p.m. Other “SNL” cast members are expected to make special appearances.

Ratings for “SNL” this year, boosted by Alec Baldwin’s appearances as Donald Trump, Melissa McCarthy’s take on Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer, and Kate McKinnon’s takes on Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Kellyanne Conway, have sent the show’s ratings skyrocketing to an eight-year high, with 11 million viewers each week, according to Nielsen research results.