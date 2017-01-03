‘SNL’s Bobby Moynihan may exit show for new CBS series

If the CBS series pilot “Me, Myself” and is greenlighted by the network, Bobby Moynihan may be exiting his “Saturday Night Live” TV home, according to reports out today.

According to hollywoodreporter.com, The “Boyhood”-like single-camera comedy examines one man’s life over a 50-year span. It focuses on three distinct periods in his life — as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day and a 65-year-old in 2042. Moynihan will play the present-day version of Alex Riley, a lifelong inventor who is always trying to glimpse into the future.”

Typically, “SNL” cast members leave the late-night show when other TV or cable series offers are finalized. Moynihan has been with “SNL” since 2008. In addition to his “Drunk Uncle” character on the sketch show, his memorable impersonations include politicos Chris Christie, Newt Gingrich and Ted Cruz.