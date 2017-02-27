Pitchfork festival organizers were hoping to announce some of their headliners today via a mural by Chicago artist Shelby Rodeffer today as it was being painted on the door of the Soho House.

Shelby Rodeffer | FACEBOOK

Shelby Rodeffer | FACEBOOK

However, the news apparently broke ahead of schedule on social media, announcing three of the headliners for the fest, July 14-16 at Union Park.

LCD Soundsystem headlines on July 14; A Tribe Called Quest July 15; and Solange will close out the festival on July 16.

Ticket prices increased today, too. Daily tickets are now $75; a three-day pass will set you back$175 for a three-day pass. A layaway option for regularly priced three-day passes is available (through March 10. Tickets are available here.

A “Pitchfork +Plus” three-day pass is also available this year for $365. It includes general admission plus access to premium food vendors, access to private specialty bars (21+over area), deluxe air-conditioned bathrooms, shaded seating areas, cell-phone charging stations, storage lockers (limited supply; first-come, first-served), exclusive and expedited entry to the festival and “come and go” re-entry access to the festival grounds.