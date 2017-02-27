Solange, Tribe Called Quest announced as Pitchfork headliners

Solange Knowles speaks onstage during GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Pitchfork festival organizers were hoping to announce some of their headliners today via a mural by Chicago artist Shelby Rodeffer today as it was being painted on the door of the Soho House.

However, the news apparently broke ahead of schedule on social media, announcing three of the headliners for the fest, July 14-16 at Union Park.

LCD Soundsystem headlines on July 14; A Tribe Called Quest July 15; and Solange will close out the festival on July 16.

Ticket prices increased today, too. Daily tickets are now $75; a three-day pass will set you back$175 for a three-day pass. A layaway option for regularly priced three-day passes is available (through March 10. Tickets are available here.

A “Pitchfork +Plus” three-day pass is also available this year for $365. It includes general admission plus access to premium food vendors, access to private specialty bars (21+over area), deluxe air-conditioned bathrooms, shaded seating areas, cell-phone charging stations, storage lockers (limited supply; first-come, first-served), exclusive and expedited entry to the festival and “come and go” re-entry access to the festival grounds.