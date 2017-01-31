Spain’s tops artists slated for Chicago Flamenco Festival

Instituto Cervantes of Chicago today announced the full lineup for its 15th annual Chicago Flamenco Festival, Feb. 24 -March 25.

The newly expanded five-week festival will feature Spain’s top flamenco dancers and musicians including debuts from Anabel Veloso, Alfonso Aroca, Josemi Carmona & Javier Colina, Alba Heredia and Isaac De Los Reyes. Also on the schedule are Chicago’s Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater, Clinard Dance Company, Chiara Mangiameli, KANTUZ and Volcano Radar with Elbio Barilari are also scheduled to perform, according to today’s announcement.

The festival will also include a variety of programming for all ages including dance and guitar workshops, Flamenco brunches and symposiums.

All performances will take place at Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio. Tickets, $20-$35, are available at www.brownpapertickets.com

A festival preview performance, tracing the roots of flamenco, takes place at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets ($20-$25) for the preview event are available at citywinery.com.

For the complete schedule lineup, visit chicago.cervantes.es