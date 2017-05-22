Spotting celebs: Spike Lee, Kevin Spacey, Anthony Rizzo

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Iconic Oscar-nominated filmmaker Spike Lee took time to pose with a number of the waiters at Gibsons the other night, while he dined at the popular Rush Street steakery. … Other recent Gibsons sightings have included Academy Award winner Anna Pacquin, plus separately Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Piven, while Spacey was in town to be honored by the Gene Siskel Film Center. … By the way, Spacey and Piven were also spied dropping by the new Italian cocktail bar, Otto Mezzo. … Over at Mastro’s, Cubs fans quickly spied Anthony Rizzo, while his teammates Jon Lester and John Lackey were spotted dining together. … “My Fair Lady” star Richard E. Grant sure must love Cochon Volant Brasserie. The actor, who has been wowing the fans of that classic musical at the Lyric Opera, has breakfasted at the West Monroe Street eatery four times in the past week. … Yes, that was the Bulls’ Denzel Valentine recently seen dining at Bar Siena in the West Loop. … Among recent STK Chicago celebrity drop-ins have been Phoenix Suns coach Earl Watson, plus (separately) ABC-7’s meteorologist Cheryl Scott. … “Chicago PD” stars Joelle Carter and LaRoyce Hawkins took a break from filming the long-running, Chicago-made NBC drama series to help kick off National Cognac Day celebrations with Remy Martin Cognac by taking a spin around town in custom motorcycle sidecars from Honey’s. They zipped up and down Michigan Avenue in a motorized homage to that classic cognac cocktail: The Sidecar!