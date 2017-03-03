Spring movie preview: 10 films Richard Roeper can’t wait to see

The spring 2017 movie season brings one of the most anticipated sequels of our time, one of the most anticipated prequel-sequels of our time, new looks at one of the most famous movie apes and one of the most famous movie kings of ALL time — and a couple of fictional adaptations of amazing true-life stories from the 20th century.

In chronological order, the most prominent releases on the RR Radar:

“Kong: Skull Island”

Is he a good Kong, a bad Kong, or a misunderstood Kong? The year is 1971, and a secret organization discovers an island where an enormous ape rules the land. Will they fight against him or try to save him?

What a cast: Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John Goodman and John C. Reilly, to name just a few.

Another reason I’m really looking forward to this: The script was co-written by Dan Gilroy, who has written or co-written the screenplays for “Two for the Money,” “Real Steel,” “The Bourne Legacy” and “Nightcrawler.” He knows how to write action — and dialogue that crackles. (March 10)

“T2 Trainspotting”

Two decades after Danny Boyle’s stunning, electric, utterly original work, we pick up the characters’ lives, well, two decades down the road. I’ve seen this one, and all I’ll say for now is if I were compiling a list of the greatest sequels of all time, “T2” would be just behind the likes of the “Godfather,” “Terminator” and “Alien” follow-ups. It’s that strong. (March 24)

“Life”

In the movies, when we find life on other planets — in this case, Mars — we never, ever, EVER just say, “We’re gonna leave you be, see ya later!” We always have to capture/study/tamper with those alien life forms.

How’s that working out for us?

Dopey title aside, “Life” sounds like a winner. Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds star in the story of a crew on the International Space Station tangling with an organism from the Red Planet that is growing up at an alarming pace and is becoming something not entirely friendly. (March 24)

“Ghost in the Shell”

More sci-fi, this time based on the Japanese Manga of the same name.

This is actually the fifth film of the franchise, but the first intended for United States audiences. As you might have gleaned from the eye-popping trailer that dropped on the Super Bowl, Scarlett Johansson’s Major is some kind of human-cyber, almost naked-looking, combo-platter creation, leading an elite force of soldiers. But as Major is told, “They did not save your life … they stole it.”

Uh-oh. Major’s not gonna like that. March 31

“The Zookeeper’s Wife”

The invaluable Jessica Chastain and two actors who always turn in first-class work — Johan Heldenbergh and Daniel Bruhl — star in an adaptation of the bestselling book about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, who during World War II saved dozens upon dozens of lives (human and animal) by using the zoo as a hiding place and as a passageway to escape. March 31

“The Lost City of Z”

Another true-life drama. Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”), having wisely escaped a major career setback by NOT starring in the “Fifty Shades” movies, stars as Col. Percy Fawcett, who in the early 20th century led several expeditions in the search for a lost city in the Amazon. Sounds like the stuff of a Jules Verne adventure, but there really was a Col. Percy Fawcett, and he really did embark on multiple quests for a forgotten city once populated by an advanced civilization — and he really did …

Well. I’ll go no further.

Sienna Miller and Robert Pattinson co-star. (April 21)

“The Circle”

This is the one I’m MOST looking forward to. Directed by James Ponsoldt (who gave us the wonderful films “The Spectacular Now” and “The End of the Tour”), “The Circle” is based on the brilliant novel by the greatly talented Dave Eggers.

Emma Watson stars as Mae, a millennial fresh out of college who goes to work for The Circle — an all-powerful, all-knowing technology company. Among their innovations: the “SeeChange,” a lightweight camera politicians can wear 24/7 in order to provide complete transparency.

Lots of timely stuff here about privacy and surveillance and sharing one’s entire life with the world.

Tom Hanks stars as the head of The Circle, and the late Bill Paxton has his final film role as Mae’s father. (April 28)

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2”

It’s the sequel to the hilarious, touching, fantastic, wildly successful “Guardians of the Galaxy,” so, yeah. May 5

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”

It’s a Charlie Hunnam twofer this spring!

Pioneering director Guy Ritchie (“Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch,” “Sherlock Holmes”) directs this sure-to-be-fresh take on the legend of the brave Arthur (Hunnam), the fair Guinevere (Astrid Berges-Frisbey) and the evil Vortigern (Jude Law). The outstanding supporting cast includes Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Eric Bana and Annabelle Wallis.

Judging by the trailer and other early glimpses, Guy Ritchie will be doing his Guy Ritchie thing, meaning this will most likely be faster-paced and more action-filled than any previous cinematic version of the Arthur legend. (May 12)

“Alien: Covenant”

Hey, weren’t we just talking about “Aliens”? The one and only Ridley Scott directs this sixth installment of the film series. As far as the timeline goes, we’re getting into “Star Wars” territory here, as “Covenant” is the sequel to “Prometheus” (2012), which makes it something of a prequel to the original “Alien.”

Michael Fassbender is perfectly cast as the synthetic android Walter, with Noomi Rapace, James Franco, Guy Pearce, Billy Crudup, Demian Bichir and Katherine Waterston also on board, so to speak.

The alien creatures in “Covenant” are said to be spectacularly hideous and lethal. Nice. (May 19)