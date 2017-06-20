‘Standup Shakespeare’ concert reading slated for Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf Theatre co-founder Jeff Perry (currently starring on the ABC series “Scandal”) will be joined by Broadway veterans Norm Lewis (“Phantom of the Opera”) and Alice Ripley (“Next to Normal”) in a single performance of “Standup Shakespeaere: A Concert Reading.”

Part of Steppenwolf’s LookOut Series, the benefit concert reading for the theater will take place at 6:30 p.m. July 17 at the theater, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets, $79-$99 ($15 student tickets also available), will go on sale at 11 a.m. June 23 at steppenwolf.org. The production, with a book by Kenneth Welsh and music by Ray Leslee, and described as a “fractured love story,” sets Shakespeare’s “timeless language to rhythms of jazz, baroque, samba and original gospel-rock,” today’s announcement stated.

For more information, visit steppenwolf.org