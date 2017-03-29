Star sightings: Jon Bon Jovi, Joey McIntyre, Daya

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Fans of Jon Bon Jovi got a kick out of seeing the rock star dining at Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap on the Gold Coast while the superstar was in town for his United Center gig. … Kudos to Chicago’s very own, Fabio Viviani, owner of Our Town’s Siena Tavern. The popular food guru and “Top Chef” participant will be seen on the new digital series “Dinner Is Served,” launching April 6 at dinnerisserved.tv. In one episode, Viviani treats Johnsonville sausage workers to a special Italian spread, plus teaches a home cook some of his family secrets. … Actress and comic Fortune Feister will be on hand in Millennium Park, near Wrigley Square, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, as part of a promotion tied to the home entertainment release of the “Office Christmas Party” film, starring Jennifer Aniston, T.J. Miller and Jason Bateman. In the film, Feister plays a very funny Uber driver, on her first day on the job. Along with cash, the “Money Booth” (inspired by a scene from the movie) will also be packed with gift certificates for various prizes. While Feister will be on hand only for a couple of hours, the booth will be welcoming fans from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. … Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block fame will be doing a meet and greet with fans at the Studio Xfinity in Lincoln Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday — to celebrate the launch of his new comedy series, “Return of the Mac,” premiering on Pop at 7:30 p.m. April 12. … The Bulls’ Jimmy Butler stopped by The Underground Sunday night. … Grammy winner Daya, who recently collaborated with The Chainsmokers on the hit “Don’t Let Me Down,” was spotted dining with a posse of pals at Sunda — before her “Sit Still, Look Pretty” concert at the House of Blues. … The Bears’ linebacker Christian Jones was spied dining at Rockit Bar & Grill — enjoying an exotic meal of alligator meat, prepared by chef Mike Sheerin.