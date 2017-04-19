Star spottings include: Anna Kendrick, George Lucas, Hilary Swank

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick was spied brunching at Beatrix Streeterville — happily dining on an egg-white omelet with raspberry ricotta toast. Yum! … Cubs manager Joe Maddon was spotted by fans dining with his family at Joe’s Stone Crab, where (separately) former Bears coach and current University of Illinois head coach Lovie Smith was also spotted eating with his family. … Recent RPM Italian sightings have included George Lucas; Bears QB Mike Glennon; reality TV star Kate Chastain; the Bulls’ Denzel Valentine; the Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen, David Freese, Daniel Hudson and Wade LeBlanc; rapper and actor Ludacris, plus Academy Award winner Hilary Swank — who loved the fact the RPM chefs prepared a special pasta just for her: vegan, gluten-free noodles loaded with veggies in a white wine sauce. … Meanwhile, over at the Italian eatery’s beefy brother restaurant — RPM Steak — tennis legend Billie Jean King and, separately Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband David Kelley, and the Cubs’ Addison Russell were among the famous faces adding to the steakery’s celebrity quotient. … Kudos to comedians A.J. Jamal, Jeff Altman and Angela Riccio, who will be headlining and performing their stand-up acts at the Laugh Factory on Broadway in Lakeview next Wednesday — all for an excellent cause. “Learn 2 Laugh” will help raise funds for MacCormac College’s fifth annual benefit. This year’s goal is to raise $50,000 for scholarships for low-income students in Chicago. … Austin Cook, star and music director of Stephen Sondheim’s “Marry Me a Little” at Porchlight Music Theatre, got a nice surprise at the show’s opening night: His wife, Adrienne Walker, currently starring as Nala in the current Broadway production of “The Lion King,” flew back to Chicago to secretly greet her hubby as he and co-star Bethany Thomas took their opening night bows. When Cook spied his bride, it understandably brought tears to his eyes — with no acting required! “Marry Me a Little” runs at Stage 773 on Belmont through May 21.