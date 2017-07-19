Star watching: Naomie Harris, Jane Fonda, Demi Lovato

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Joy District in River North continues to be a true celeb magnet. Recent sightings have included actress Naomie Harris (“Moonlight,” “Skyfall,” “Collateral Beauty”), and a ton of pro athletes like the Blackhawks’ Vinnie Hinostroza, the Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic and the Broncos’ Trevor Siemian. … Speaking of Joy District, folks are still gabbing about Demi Lovato’s recent gig at the club — staging a surprise performance while in town with her “House Party Tour.” Wearing a Cubs jersey, she also was joined by Ludacris, and cheered on by Cedric the Entertainer and the Plain White T’s. … The Chicago International Film Festival has beat the Venice Film Festival! After Cinema/Chicago’s tribute to Jane Fonda on July 29 — hosted by my Sun-Times colleague Richard Roeper — the Oscar winner will be feted by the Venice festival Sept. 1, joined by her “Barefoot in the Park” co-star Robert Redford (who also stars with Fonda in the upcoming “Our Souls at Night”). … The one and only Lady Gaga surprised her beloved Tony Bennett during his concert at the Hollywood Bowl the other night — dueting with him on “Cheek to Cheek” and “The Lady is a Tramp.” Wouldn’t it be fun if that was repeated during Tony’s Aug. 4 concert at Ravinia? After all, Gaga WILL be in town with her own show a few weeks later, at Wrigley Field on Aug. 25. … Spotted dining at Spiaggia: James Pankow and Lou Pardini of the band Chicago, while former Mayor Rich Daley supped in Spiaggia’s private dining room. … Meanwhile, separately, the ex-mayor’s brother, former White House chief of staff Bill Daley, and his wife, Bernie, were spied dining at Cafe Spiaggia.