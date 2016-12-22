Starbucks thanks customers with free espresso beverages

Enjoy a free cup of cheer at Starbucks during a new 10-day campaign at select locations. | COURTESY STARBUCKS

Starting Dec. 23, select Starbucks stores in the Chicago area will be thanking customers with free espresso beverages (lattes, cappuccinos, mochas), as part of the chain’s “10 Days of Cheer” campaign.

The free tall-sized drinks will be available between 1 and 2 p.m. each day, from Dec. 23-Jan. 2, during what Starbucks has termed “Pop Up Cheer Parties.” Locations for the parties/freebies (more than 23 Starbucks in the greater Chicago area) will change daily; you can track ’em on starbucks.com/cheer. (No free beverages on Dec. 25.)

In addition, while supplies last, patrons can receive a special “Cheer Card” from participating locations (during the 10-day period), each featuring a special offer, such as 50 percent off select beverages or lunch items.