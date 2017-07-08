Stars sightings: Rod Stewart, Emmy Rossum, Michael Pena

SEEN ON THE SCENE: While in town for Lollapalooza, Colorado attorney and North Shore native Elliott Hood and his wife, Caroline Hult, both got a chance to chat with Lolla founder Perry Ferrell in the Ritz Carlton Hotel gym, and had a funny moment with Rod Stewart. The music legend came up to Hood’s parents Vicki and Bill Hood in Seneca Park — across the street from the Ritz — as their dog Millie as trying to do her business, and yelled, “C’mon girl! You can do it!” … Ferrell also was sighted by fans at Summer House Santa Monica Chicago. … Lolla headliner and Our Town’s own Chance the Rapper made the scene at Studio Paris, along with rapper Vic Mensa, the Cubs’ Addison Russell, the Atlanta Hawks’ Kris Humphries, and ex-Bull and current Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler, who was also spotted at il Porcellino. … “Shameless” star Emmy Rossum was seen breakfasting on three separate mornings at Beatrix River North. … Actors Danny Masterson and Chicago native Michael Pena, members of the band Grandpa vs. Prowler, brunched at Bub City. Pena was also spied at Ramen-san. … Big Sean caught the action at RPM Steak. Ditto for Run the Jewels. … Local boy Nico Segal (formerly known by his stage name Donnie Trumpet) of The Social Experiment — and part of the hip-hop collective SaveMoney with Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa — was seen dining a couple of times at RPM Italian, where the Harriet Brown Band and (separately) actress Jessica Szohr also dined. … When Lorde’s show was cut short due to weather, she brought a crowd of 20 pals to Three Dots and a Dash for dinner.