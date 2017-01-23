Stephen Colbert to host Emmy Awards

First it was Jimmy Fallon hosting the Golden Globes on Jan. 8. Next up is James Corden hosting the Grammys Feb. 12, followed by Jimmy Kimmel taking on Oscar emcee duties Feb. 26.

Now comes word that the latenight gabfest host Stephen Colbert will host the Emmy Awards telecast Sept. 17 on CBS.

With a not-so-subtle nod to recent “alternative facts” in the news, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period,” said Colbert in a prepared statement. “Both in person and around the globe.”

“We’re excited to kick off the new season and celebrate the top achievements in television with Stephen Colbert as host of the Primetime Emmys,” said CBS Entertainment EVP of specials, music and live events Jack Sussman, in today’s announcement. “Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television. We look forward to honoring television’s best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert.”

Colbert has nine Emmy awards to his credit, including statuettes for “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report.”