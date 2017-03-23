‘Superior Donuts,’ set in Chicago, will return next season on CBS

More TV adventures of the staff and clientele at a Chicago pastry shop are on the way.

CBS on Thursday announced the renewal of “Superior Donuts,” the sitcom starring Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler as proprietors of the Uptown hangout.

The first season of the show (shot in California) is airing now on Monday nights. It’s based on Tracy Letts’ play that had its world premiere at Steppenwolf in 2008. It was Letts’ follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize-winning “August: Osage County” and went on to a Broadway run in 2009.

Hirsch stars as the gruff owner of a small donut shop in the gentrifying neighborhood who hires an enterprising new young employee. Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, Anna Baryshnikov, Darien Sills-Evans and Rell Battle co-star.

“Superior Donuts” is one of 18 series that CBS has picked up for next season. The others: “The Big Bang Theory,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bull,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Kevin Can Wait,” “Life in Pieces,” “MacGyver,” “Madam Secretary,” “Man With a Plan,” “Mom,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Scorpion,” “Survivor,” “48 Hours” and “60 Minutes.”

The fates of several other veteran series, including “Elementary,” “Criminal Minds,” “2 Broke Girls” and “The Amazing Race,” remain undecided.