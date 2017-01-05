Teary Jimmy Kimmel tells audience his newborn boy needed surgery

It doesn’t get more personal than the opening monologue of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night, in which the teary host revealed the baby boy born to his wife, Molly McNearney, on Friday underwent open-heart surgery.

About three hours after little William birth, he told his audience, a nurse at Cedar Sinai hospital detected a heart murmur. The surgery took place Sunday at Children’s Hospital during what Kimmel called “the longest three hours of my life,” and the baby now is home with his family.

The host also used the moment to make a political statement, thanking Congress for rejecting the Trump Administration’s request for a cut in funding to the National Institute of Health. The cut, Kimmel said, “would have a major impact on lot great places, including Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. Which is so unbelievably sad to me.”

Kimmel will be on paternity leave the rest of the week, and guest hosts will fill in: Will Arnett on Tuesday, Anthony Anderson on Wednesday, Kristen Bell on Thursday and David Spade on Friday.