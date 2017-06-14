“The Color Purple” headed to Chicago

Chicago-bred actress Jennifer Hudson seen here in her opening night curtain call for "The Color Purple." (Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

Director John Doyle’s acclaimed Broadway revival of “The Color Purple,” the musical based on Alice Walker’s novel about four decades in the life of an African American woman who triumphs over abuse and oppression, will have a two week engagement in Chicago next summer.

The show will run July 17-29, 2018 at the Oriental Theatre. Meanwhile, a preview of the production will be part of this summer’s free Broadway in Chicago concert scheduled for Aug. 14 in Millennium Park.

For more information visit http://www.BroadwayInChicago.com.