Thurgood Marshall biopic to open Chicago International Film Fest

Reginald Hudlin’s biopic of future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall will open this year’s Chicago International Film Festival on Oct. 12 it was announced today.

“Marshall,” which stars Chadwick Boseman as the title character, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, James Cromwell and Sterling K. Brown, centers around the true-life 1941 trial of a black chauffeur accused of assaulting his white, wealthy socialite employer. Marshall, a young attorney, is sent by the nearly bankrupt NAACP to Connecticut to defend the chauffeur. Gad stars as Samuel Friedman, the young and inexperienced Jewish attorney who is partnered on the case with Marshall. The high-profile trial “helped set the groundwork for the Civil Rights Movement,” today’s announcement stated.

Boseman, whose credits include Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get On Up” and Black Panther in “Captain America: Civil War,” will attend the opening night festivities. Gad (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen”), Hudlin and producer Paula Wagner, are also slated to be on hand for the premiere screening at AMC River East 21, 322 E. Illinois.

For tickets to the opening night premiere (film only) start at $35. VIP film screening/after-party tickets start at $100. Call (312) 683-0121. The 53rd-annual festival runs Oct. 12-26.