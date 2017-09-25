Tiffany Haddish’s fast-rising film career forces Zanies cancellation

Things are certainly moving into fast gear for actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish. Coming off co-starring with Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall in the hit film “Girls Trip,” Haddish now has been signed to shoot the film “Night School” with Kevin Hart.

For that reason, she will not be available for her scheduled Oct. 12-14 shows at Zanies Comedy Clubs in Chicago and Rosemont. A spokesman for Zanies says “we are happy for Tiffany, and hope to reschedule the dates for the future.”