Time to update your resumes: Chance the Rapper hiring an intern

Your favorite rapper is ready to take a chance on you.

Chance the Rapper announced Monday that he is looking for an intern, specifically “someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals.” Immediately following his call for candidates, the Coloring Book artist and public education advocate drew the attention of dozens of prospective applicants who were all too happy to put their resumes on the table (read: timeline).

I know “intern” has a negative connotation but the job I’m looking to fill doesn’t really have an official title yet. But it is a “job”. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

In response to the flood of replies, Chance returned to Twitter several hours later — presumably, after his mentions calmed down — to request that users format their resumes as “creative decks, pitches or proposals” and submit them to ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com, no cover letters required.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your applications in now.