Debbie Reynolds has suffered a stroke, reports

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at an event in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly, File)

TMZ.com has tweeted that Carrie Fisher’s mom, legendary actress Debbie Reynolds has reportedly suffered a stroke this afternoon, one day after Fisher’s death.

According to the report, the 84-year-old Reynolds was at the Beverly Hills home of Carrie Fisher with her son Todd Fisher, when an ambulance arrived for what TMZ is calling a “medical emergency.”

The Los Angeles Times confirmed through their own sources that a woman was rushed to the hospital from the address where the ambulance was dispatched. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed “through the Los Angeles fire department that an “adult female” in “fair to serious condition” was transported to the hospital.”

TMZ.com also posted audio of the alleged police/fire department call to the home on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

The New York Daily News is reporting that they spoke to Todd Fisher about an hour prior to the medical emergency on Wednesday. The paper’s website reports that Fisher told them he and Reynolds “were looking into the possibility of laying his sister to rest near his mother’s planned burial site. “We have a family plot we’re looking at right now. My mom would like to put her where she’s going to go, but it might change,” he said.

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday, after suffering a medical emergency aboard a Los Angeles-bound airplane on last Friday.

More to come.