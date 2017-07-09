Tony-winning musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ headed to Chicago

The first national touring production of the six-time Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” will make its way to 50 cities next year, including a stop in Chicago, it was announced today by Broadway In Chicago and Producer Stacey Mindich.

The musical features a book by Steven Levenson, score by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and is directed by Michael Greif.

Other cities on the tour, according to today’s announcement include Denver, Buffalo, New York, Los Angeles, and Charlotte, North Carolina.