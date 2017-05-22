Top ‘Iron Chef’ award goes to Chicago’s Stephanie Izard

Being a Top Chef wasn’t enough for Chicago culinary whiz Stephanie Izard, who now can add Iron Chef to her C.V.

The Girl & the Goat proprietor took on all-stars Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto and Michael Symon on the “Iron Chef Gauntlet” finale that aired Sunday on Food Network, and scored enough points to finish first in the competition.

The two-time James Beard Award winner recently opened a West Loop Chinese restaurant, Duck Duck Goat, to accompany her two other Chicago establishments Girl & the Goat and Little Goat. In 2008 she became the first female winner of the Food Network’s “Top Chef.”