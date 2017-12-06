‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ brings stars to Chicago for premiere

Mark Wahlberg and other stars of the upcoming “Transformers: The Last Knight” will return to Chicago next week for the sci-fi film’s U.S. premiere on the eve of its national release.

The invitation-only screening begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Civic Opera House, Paramount Pictures announced Monday. Leading up to the opening credits will be a red carpet outside the venue on the Chicago River.

Among the expected participants: Wahlberg, director Michael Bay, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Isabela Moner, Laura Haddock and Jerrod Carmichael.