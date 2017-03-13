Two Lloyd Webber musicals in Broadway in Chicago season

Stephen Karam accepts the Tony Award for best play for "The Humans" on June 12, 2016, in New York City. | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Broadway in Chicago has announced its next season and here’s the news: It will include two Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals not yet seen in Chicago, as well as an award-winning play that got its start in a small theater here.

Here’s the lineup:

+ “School of Rock” (Nov. 1-19, 2017 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre): Lloyd Webber’s musical about a rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns his top tier students into a top notch rock band.

+ “Wicked” (Dec. 6,2017-Jan. 21, 2018 at the Oriental Theatre): The Stephen Schwartz musical returns, yet again.

+ “The Humans” (Jan. 30-Feb.11,3018 at the Cadillac Palace): Stephen Karam’s story about what happens when a man brings his Pennsylvania family to Thanksgiving dinner at his quirky New York apartment. First produced at Chicago’s American Theater Company, Karam’s play went on to become a Broadway hit and won the 2016 Tony Award for best play.

+ “Love Never Dies” (Feb.14-March 4, 2018 at the Cadillac Palace): Another Lloyd Webber musical – set in Coney Island and seen as something of a sequel to “Phantom of the Opera.”

Off season specials include: “Motown, The Musical” (Sept. 25- Oct. 8, 2017 at the Cadillac Palace); “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” (Nov.21-Dec. 3, 2017 at the Cadillac Palace).

Subscriptions go on sale March 29, but current subscribers can renew now. Call (312) 977-1799 or visit http://www.BroadwayInChicago.com.