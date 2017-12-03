Tyra Banks new host of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Howie Mande on Sunday tweeted out the news that former supermodel/host of “America’s Next Top Model” is the new host of “America’s Got Talent.”

Banks replaces Nick Cannon, who last month took to a Facebook post to announce his departure from the hit reality series last.

Banks also hosted her own talk show on the CW for five seasons. The show won two Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding talk show. She also was the first African-American woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.

“AGT” judges Simon Cowell (whose also an executive producer), Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel are all returning for the 12th season of the series, which returns this summer.