U2 bringing ‘Joshua Tree’ tour to Chicago

The Edge (from left), Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23, 2016. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

U2 will take to the road this spring/summer with The Joshua Tree Tour, kicking off May 12 in Vancouver, B.C., and arriving in Chicago June 3 at Soldier Field. The Lumineers will open the Chicago show.

The concerts will include a performance of the band’s 1987 “Joshua Tree” album in its entirety, in celebration of the disc’s 30th anniversary. The Grammy-winning album, which became the band’s first No. 1 album in the U.S. and propelled the group to international superstardom, spawned such singles as “With Or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where The Streets Have No Name.”

This is U2’s first major stadium tour since its 360° back in 2009. The band will also make its headlining debut at Bonnaroo in June.

Tickets for the North American leg of the world tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at livenation.com. There’s a six-ticket limit. A special presale for U2 subscribers runs Jan 11 through Jan. 13 (four ticket limit) at U2.com.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

May 12 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place*

May 14 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field*

May 17 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium*

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl+

May 24 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium+

May 26 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium+

June 3 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field+

June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field+

June 8-11 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival

June 11 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^

June 14 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium^

June 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field+

June 20 – Washington DC – FedExField+

June 23 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre+

June 25 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium+

June 28 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium+

July 1 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium^

* with Mumford & Sons

+ with The Lumineers

^ with OneRepublic