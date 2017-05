Update on Stacy Keach

Actor Stacy Keach, who fell ill during Tuesday’s opening night performance of “Pamplona” at the Goodman Theatre – in which he plays Ernest Hemingway in a one-man show – is now undergoing medical tests and the theater has canceled tonight’s performance.

The box office at the Goodman has reached out to all ticket holders for the Wednesday performance and is staffed to take phone calls at (312) 443-3800.