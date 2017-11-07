Valerie Jarrett, a top adviser to Barack Obama, now working on book

Valerie Jarrett, one of Barack Obama’s closest and longest-serving aides during his presidency, has a book deal.

Jarrett, a senior adviser during both terms of the Obama administration, is working on a book that will combine personal history and civic advice, according to her publisher, Viking. The book, so far untitled, is scheduled for 2019.

“I don’t want to just tell my story,” the publisher quoted Jarrett as saying. “I want to share the experiences, life lessons and values that have shaped who I am and my ideas for the future.”

Financial terms for the book were not disclosed. Jarrett was represented by Creative Artists Agency, which also worked on deals for books by former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden.

Jarrett, 60, has been friends with the Obamas for more than 25 years, when Jarrett was deputy chief of staff to Mayor Richard M. Daley and hired Michelle Robinson, then engaged to the future president. She later became chief executive officer of the Chicago-based Habitat Co. and chaired the board of the Chicago Stock Exchange, among numerous other positions.

According to Viking, Jarrett will describe her “circuitous journey” from childhood to the White House. Her book will be “a story of history, biography, politics and activism — and will provide ideas about leadership and being a good citizen in the 21st century.”

“From her work on ensuring equity for women and girls, protecting civil rights, reforming our criminal justice system and protecting working families, Jarrett will share lessons learned about making change and her optimistic vision for what the future holds,” Viking said in its announcement.

READ MORE:

THE WATCHDOGS: Struggling NEIU paid big for years for grad speakers, April 23, 2017

Top aide Valerie Jarrett benefited from tax break Obama has assailed, June 24, 2015