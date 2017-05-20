Vanessa Bayer, Bobby Moynihan to say goodbye to ‘SNL tonight

Tonight’s season finale of “Saturday Night Live” promises to be especially poignant as not just the previously reported Bobby Moynihan but also Vanessa Bayer depart the NBC sketchfest.

Deadline reports that Bayer, a veteran of Chicago improv, has decided to move on as her “SNL” contract concludes. The seven-year veteran is the longest-running female cast member of the current “SNL” ensemble.

Bayer made a splash early on with garrulous impression of Miley Cyrus, performed more than once alongside the singer herself, and went on to impersonate Jennifer Aniston circa her “Friends” years and “Fox and Friends” co-host Gretchen Carlson. Her characters include Jacob the nervous Bar Mitzvah boy and emotive child actress Laura Parsons.