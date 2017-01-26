Video appreciation: Memorable Mary Tyler Moore moments

From the perky, smart and sexy suburban housewife on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” to the smart, sexy, independent, strong and pioneering television news show producer on the series that bore her name, Mary Tyler Moore became an inspiration to many real-life women through those TV characters — showing the world that women could truly succeed and be fulfilled, whether they chose a career, motherhood, marriage, single life or any or all of the aforementioned life paths, and the choice(s) could bring both joy and sadness amid success and sacrifice.

So much has been written about the actress and her achievements both on and off the screen since her passing on Wednesday — from her Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award wins; to an Academy Award nomination; to her staunch efforts as an undaunted advocate for juvenile diabetes research and animal rights; to her symbol as the ultimate TV “modern woman”; and so much more. Heck, she even starred opposite Elvis Presley!

So here’s a look at some of her work through the ages, that well, speaks volumes for the multifaceted Mary Tyler Moore:

Mary Tyler Moore the dancer proved to be quite the sprightly elf for series of Hotpoint ads in the late 1950s:

Her dancing was front and center on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as well:

Moore’s versatility shone through on her own variety series, with a little help from David Letterman and Michael Keaton (and Swoosie Kurtz). The show tanked, but the two gentlemen went on to bigger and better things:

One of television’s most iconic moments as Mary Richards attends the funeral of Chuckles the Clown. Moore’s comedic genius shines through:

Mary Tyler Moore’s “ugly green dress” pushed the primetime fashion envelope. Forty years later it might have easily made its way to a Red Carpet:

Moore in another classic moment on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” as Mary Richards tells Ted Baxter to “shut up”:

The final scene from the series finale of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” the only time all of the series’ main characters shared screen time together in one scene. One of the best TV show finales of all time:

An extraordinary “Ordinary” performance:

Mary (as a nun) and the King:

The unforgettable and inspiring TV show theme song: