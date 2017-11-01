VIDEO: Chicago cops handed high-tech gear in ‘APB’ trailer

Drones, sweet tasers, slick new cruisers and a wall-sized animated map help Chicago cops fight crime in a trailer released Wednesday for Fox’s upcoming series “APB.”

Shot in Chicago, the series imagines a billionaire (Justin Kirk, “Weeds”) given license to take over a police district. Frustrated that the district has failed to solve the murder of his friend, he vows to try new approaches to crimefighting and uses his own money to outfit officers with high-tech gizmos.

We’re shown the tycoon using a remotely controlled drone to take out a gun-toting home invader and demonstrating a “next-generation taser” by blasting a colleague to the floor.

“Long story short, we’re gonna change the world,” he says.

Executive producer Matt Nix told reporters Wednesday in Pasadena, California, that the show will have some discussion about how privatizing a police force is “not necessarily a great thing” and that “this could get nightmarish if we’re not careful.”

But, he insisted, “I think you make much more progress in the world by talking to the best sides of all people — and I mean that on the right and the left — and say, ‘Yes, you know what? Money does things that no money doesn’t do.”

“APB” debuts Feb. 6 on WFLD-Channel 32.