VIDEO: Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in ‘Urban Myths’

Last year, actor Joseph Fiennes went on the defensive after news broke that he’d be starring as the late king of pop Michael Jackson in the comedy feature film “Urban Myths.”

He told the Associated Press the topic was “sensitive,” but “never intending it to be divisive. “I deal in imagination, so I don’t think imagination should have rules stamped on them,” Fiennes said at the time. “If it promotes stereotyping, then it’s wrong. I made a distinction that the Jackson project doesn’t do that.”

The TV special, which finally airs Jan. 19 on Britain’s Sky Arts, co-stars Stockard Channing as Elizabeth Taylor and Brian Cox as Marlon Brando in a 20-minute sketch with Fiennes in which their characters enact the “story” of a road trip out of New York taken by the trio after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Here’s the official trailer:

Ben Palmer, who directs four episodes of the satirical comedy series is quoted in London’s Daily Mail also defending the casting of Fiennes:

“We were casting Michael Jackson in 2001 and that obviously is a challenge in terms of the physical resemblance,” he told The Guardian. ‘We were really looking for the performance that could unlock the spirit, and we really think Joe Fiennes has done that. He’s given a really sweet, nuanced, characterful performance.”

If that’s not enough, the comedy special also features a series of sketches starring Eddie Marsan as Bob Dylan, David Threlfall as Samuel Beckett, Ben Chaplin as Cary Grant, “Game of Thrones” star Iwan Rheon as Adolf Hitler and Rupert Grint as Hitler’s friend, among others.