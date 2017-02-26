Want to see ‘Get Out’? Chance the Rapper says he’s buying

Chance the Rapper watches the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns play Friday at the United Center. | Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Chicago’s Chance the Rapper loves the comic horror film “Get Out” so much, he’s telling local fans he already bought their tickets.

The new Grammy winner tweeted Sunday that he bought all the tickets to all the day’s showings at Studio Movie Grill, 210 W. 87th.

I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The theater could not be reached for confirmation, but its website showed screenings sold out at 8, 10:30 and 11:15 p.m.

The act of generosity followed a rave review by Chance on Twitter, who said the film written and directed by “Key & Peele” co-star and former Chicago improviser Jordan Peele was “incredible! Best film across any genre.”

“Get Out” also won universal raves from critics and grossed $30.5 million in its opening weekend, according to studio estimates, bumping “The Lego Batman Movie” from the No. 1 position at the box office.