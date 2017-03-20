WATCH: David Ross, Mr. T talk ‘DWTS’ ahead of tonight’s start

“Dancing With the Stars” premieres tonight at 7 p.m. on ABC, and no doubt Chicago will be tuning in in droves to catch the ballroom skills of retired Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross, and former “A-Team” star Mr. T.

The two sat down with show producers for pre-show interviews and here are video snippets of what each of them had to say about their “DWTS” experience:

David Ross, partnered with Lindsay Arnold, on those famous “DWTS” flashy costumes (and why his childhood prepared him for this moment):

Mr. T, partnered with Kym Herjavec, tells his fans to just have fun along with him and enjoy the show (and what his inner Clubber Lang really thinks of the competition):