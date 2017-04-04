WATCH: Emotional first trailer for new ‘I Am Heath Ledger’ doc

His smile, his dedication to his craft, his accent. We could concoct a list of 10 Things we love about the late Heath Ledger, or we could let this preview jog your memory.

The bittersweet first trailer for the documentary “I Am Heath Ledger,” premiering on Spike TV in May, offers footage of the Academy Award-winning actor captured through home movies. It also includes interviews with his sister, Kate Ledger, and Brokeback Mountain Director Ang Lee, who praise his onscreen abilities.

But a cloud hangs over the montage of The Dark Knight star smiling and spinning. “He wanted fame,” filmmaker Matt Amato says, “and then when he got it he didn’t want it.”

Ledger’s body was discovered in his New York apartment on Jan. 22, 2008. The medical examiner’s office determined that he died of “acute intoxication,” as a result of an accidental overdose of painkillers and sedatives.

According to a press release, the 90-minute film will also feature interviews with Naomi Watts, Djimon Hounsou, Emile Hirsch, Ben Harper and the Ledger family.

The documentary premieres during the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23 and will open in select theaters on May 3. It will also air on Spike TV May 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Erin Jensen, USAToday