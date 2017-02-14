WATCH: Rixton under scrutiny in exclusive ‘Chicago P.D.’ preview

Nick Wechsler as Kenny Rixton on the Feb. 15 episode of "Chicago P.D." | NBC

Members of the Intelligence Unit begin to suspect one of their own of wrongdoing in the latest episode of NBC’s “Chicago P.D.”

The rocky tenure of Kenny Rixton (guest star Nick Wechsler) in Intelligence is further strained when Lindsay (Sophia Bush) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) get a warning that the detective may have been involved in illegal activity.

As you see in the exclusive preview of “Seven Indictments,” Halstead shares the news with other members of Intelligence at the scene of a suspected arson. Firefighters discover a charred body in a house torched after an intentional gas explosion.

Olinsky (Elias Koteas) immediately starts to question Rixton, but is interrupted when Rixton finds a badly injured boy under the rubble.

According to NBC, the detectives work to identify the victim who was burned beyond recognition as well as the young survivor. But they uncover a trail of secrets and lies as they investigate who set off the explosion and why.

Meanwhile, their trust in Rixton wanes as they learn that indictments are being handed down against members of the gang unit. Voight (Jason Beghe) — no stranger to indictments himself — shuts down the discussion in a second preview.

Voight brought Rixton over from his old unit when Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) left Intelligence for an undercover job. The shakeup affected members of the unit in different ways.

Burgess (Marina Squerciati) gave Rixton a chilly reception because he replaced her ex, Ruzek. Halstead and Olinsky didn’t like him, either.

“Adding this new character was a nice way to have some fresh story-telling,” “P.D.” executive producer Matt Olmstead said. “It gives the show a little jolt.”

During our recent discussion, Olmstead also praised Wechsler’s work as Rixton — but promised Ruzek will return.

“We love him as an actor and what he’s bringing to the role,” he said, adding this question about the fate of Rixton. “He’s Voight’s guy, but is he going to be able to succeed?”

From the looks of “Seven Indictments,” he may not.

The “Seven Indictments” episode of “Chicago P.D.” airs at 9 p.m. Feb. 15 on WMAQ-Channel 5.

Read more from Curt Wagner at tvshowpatrol.com