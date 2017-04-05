WATCH: Trailer for ‘Hot Doug’s: The Movie’

Chicago’s beloved Hot Doug’s may have closed in 2014, but two filmmakers have (hopefully) captured all of the nuances of Doug Sohn’s sausage shop on North California Avenue in an upcoming documentary.

According to Eater.com: “The sibling team of Chris and Nick Markos have assembled a 62-minute documentary chronicling the restaurant’s final days before it closed in October 2014. Chris Markos plans on premiering the film at places around Chicago, gaging reaction and then possibly releasing it in other cities.”

The film is slated to screen in Chicago in June.