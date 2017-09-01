Wayne Brady to join Chicago cast of ‘Hamilton’

Five-time Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee, Wayne Brady will join the Chicago company of “Hamilton” beginning Jan. 17.

Brady will take on the role of Aaron Burr through April 9.

Brady is best-known for his long-running stint on the ABC series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” and for hosting the daytime game show “Let’s Make Deal” on CBS.

His stage credits include his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in “Chicago,” and most recently “Kinky Boots.”

His film credits include “Crossover,” “The List,” and most recently “1982.” Other television credits include: “30 Rock,” “Everybody Loves Chris,” “Dirt,” and “How I Met Your Mother.” He has also provided voiceover for Disney’s animated series “Sophia the First,” and Nickelodeon’s “Loud House.”

Brady will replace Joshua Henry, who originated the Burr role in the Chicago production of the Tony-winning musical, and who will be heading out on the road with the national touring production of the show later this year.

Tickets for “Hamilton” at The PrivateBank Theatre are available at broadwayinchicago.com