Well-known Chicago stars tapped for Theater Wit’s ’10 Out of 12′

Martha Lavey and John Mahoney — seen here in a 2011 Steppenwolf producation — will voice characters in the upcoming "10 Out of 12" at Theater Wit this spring.

A quartet of high-profile local theater personalities will voice pre-recorded roles in Theater Wit’s Midwest premiere of Anne Washburn’s “10 Out of 12.”

Former longtime Steppenwolf artistic director and actress Martha Lavey, veteran actor and Steppenwolf ensemble member John Mahoney (TV’s “Frasier”), NPR’s “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” host Peter Sagal, and veteran Chicago actress Barbara Robertson are all on board for the project, which will run at Theater Wit (1229 W. Belmont) beginning March 3, 2017.

Lavey, who recently recovered from a serious health crisis, will voice the lighting designer; Mahoney will provide the voice of “Back Stage Crew Person #3.” Sagal will be the voice of the sound designer, and Robertson will give voice to the show’s costume designer. “10 Out of 12” is a glimpse into the challenges of bringing a new play into existence, focusing on an all-important technical rehearsal. “At every performance, each audience member will be given their own headset to hear the characters’ pre-recorded backstage chatter, mixed in real time with live actors on stage for a very meta look at seemingly the most mundane of processes and the hopes and visions that emerge from the 10 hours commonly known as “tech,” today’s announcement revealed.

The cast includes: Dado, Gregory Fenner, Kyle Gibson, Shane Kenyon, Erin Long, Riley McIlveen, Adam Shalzi, Stephen Walker, Eurnice Woods and Christine Yrem-Ydstie.

For tickets and more information call (7 73) 975-8150 or go to TheaterWit.org.